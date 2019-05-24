Idea for Parents: Social Media Time Capsule

This is such a great idea. Parents how about making a social media time capsule for your kids?

I saw a friend on Facebook post this about having one for his daughter. Chris said :

Make a new (Private) Instagram account for your child. Don’t add anybody. Once or twice a week, drop some knowledge (for me it’s been about self respect & positive affirmations) for your child to see at some point in the future when he/she has grown up.

A lot of parents are doing this and it is a great idea. We live in such a digital world, people are even just doing this for themselves down the road. So there are a couple of different ways to go about it. You can create a private insta and just add stuff constantly. Then years down they road they can see what you wrote and pictures/videos. Or you can use the timehop app, although I feel like the app may not be around as long as instagram?

Are you going to do something like this? Chance to remember great things and although something we don't want to think about, but if something happened to you it would be nice for your child to have this.