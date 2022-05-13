Are Illegal Immigrants Being Dumped in Southern Idaho?

Not that I can confirm.

I’ve been getting messages from audience members the last couple of months telling me they believe illegal immigrants are being dumped in Twin Falls. I’ve heard the Walmart parking lot cited and this past week, the parking lot behind Idaho Joe’s. A friend sent me a picture of a bus and told me I had his permission to use it in a story.

The Bus is Labeled With a Healthy Message

I ran this by a few people who could offer an explanation. First, a reliable source explained you would move illegal immigrants around the country on a bus with Spanish writing on the side. Buses moving migrants around the country rarely have markings. In this case, the slogan on the bus translates as the Path to Health is to Vaccinate Ourselves. It’s a public service announcement. There’s some writing obscured below by the other parked cars.

One friend in the music business told me that some of the Spanish language bands that travel the northwest often have messages printed on buses.

We Don't Have Solid Evidence

I didn’t get a chance to see any of the pictures from the bus being unloaded last month at Walmart. It could be tourists stretching their legs and perhaps taking a few minutes to complete shopping. Or, again, musicians also have a need for a bit of shopping.

The simple answer is we don’t know where migrants are being delivered. I’m sure some could be placed in southern Idaho, but the Biden team isn’t offering itineraries for newcomers. And in places where this has been confirmed, the arrivals appear to be taking place in the middle of the night. In other words, cloaked in secrecy.

