Illinois Man Killed on I-90 Near Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-An 86-year-old Illinois man was killed when he struck a pickup truck that had slowed along Interstate 90 near Coeur d'Alene Monday morning.

Alvin Lauter, of Chicago, was driving a newer Ford Escape westbound on I-90 when failed to stop for the slowing pickup in front of him and struck it, according to Idaho State Police. The driver of the pickup, Edward Phillips, 74, of Port Angeles, Washington had slowed down because of a hazard in the road. Lauter died at the scene, he had not been wearing a seat belt. Phillips and a passenger were treated at the scene and released.

