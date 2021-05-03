Washington Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 90

POST FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington woman died after she crashed into a semi-truck stopped in traffic because of another crash down the road Saturday evening near Post Falls, Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, Kimberly Gallagher, 53, of Spokane Valley died at Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene. Gallagher had been driving a Honda Accord eastbound on Interstate 90 when she struck the back of a semi-truck at around 7 p.m. The truck had been stopped in traffic because of another earlier crash.

ISP said Gallagher had not been wearing a seat belt. The interstate was blocked for more than two hours.

