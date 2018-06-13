Imagine, a World Without Robocalls!

Sure, we all love robocalls. As we like foot fungus, root canal and influenza.

People tell me they won’t vote for a candidate who engages in these annoying intrusions but research says otherwise

I confess in my political past I was involved in robocall efforts. Political campaigns use them. People tell me they won’t vote for a candidate who engages in these annoying intrusions but research says otherwise. It’s about getting the name of a candidate seared into a voter’s head. Repetition is key.

There are some legislators in Washington, DC who’ve vowed to do battle against robocalls as you can read here . My prediction, don’t hold your breath. Politicians would then be forced to exempt themselves or find a new medium for messaging, although. I’d recommend radio!