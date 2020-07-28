Incredible $27 Million Lakeside Home Is Idaho’s Most Expensive

A beautiful lakeside home in northern Idaho was recently featured on a real estate website with a price tag that makes it the state's most expensive property.

Realtor.com recently shared 40 pictures of the stunning Coeur D' Alene property that sits in a cove on Lake Coeur D' Alene, and comes with an asking price of $27 million. Greg Rowley of Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty is listed on the site that features this eight-year-old, 8,700 square foot dwelling. Cooper Rock Real Estate at Mica Bay is also associated with the listing.

There is a message on the real estate site concerning COVID-19 protocols regarding planned open houses. I'd love to walk through this home and just admire the stone architecture for what it is. The outdoor fireplace and private beach are hands down the two biggest draws in my opinion.

The home sits at 4225 West Scot Ayr Drive, on more than 29 acres. There are four bedrooms and four and a half baths. The property has been featured on the site for more than a month.

I've seen some beautiful homes in Idaho, but this one is by far the most impressive. Kayaking out into the lake from this property, I'd imagine, is about as good as it gets. The property also includes a shop, caretaker's quarters and guest house.

I have never visited the Coeur D' Alene area, but I would imagine this lake is lined with impressive homes. This is truly a marvelous home.