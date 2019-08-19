Inmate Charged for Damaging Blaine County Sheriff’s Vehicle

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A Blaine County inmate who was being taken from a detention center to jail is now facing additional charges after damaging a sheriff’s vehicle.

Sky TG Thompson, 42, of Reno, Nev., was being taken on Saturday from the Blaine County Detention Center to the Ada County Jail when on U.S. Highway 75 he began kicking the right passenger window, hitting his head on glass, and demanding to be let out of the vehicle, according to a report by deputies, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said.

In his repeated kicks, Thompson bent the door frame of the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, casing more than $1,000 in damages.

The sheriff’s office said Thompson, who was in custody on an Ada County misdemeanor warrant, was returned to the Blaine County Detention Center and remains in custody pending arraignment on the new Blaine County felony charge, "felony malicious injury to property."