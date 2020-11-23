Inmate Walks Away from East Idaho Reentry Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho prison officials say a resident of an east Idaho community reentry center walked away from the facility early Saturday morning.

Jesus Manuel Perez, 26, was last seen at the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center at around 5:34 a.m. Nov. 21, wearing a grey hoodie, black shorts, black tights and black shoes, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. Perez was going to be eligible for parole following the completion of his programing at the center; his sentence would have been complete on June 30, 2022. Perez was convicted for possession of a controlled substance in Bannock County and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Bingham County.

Anyone with information on where Perez might be is asked to call their local law enforcement. Perez is about 153 pounds, 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.