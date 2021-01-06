Inmate Walks Away from Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are looking for a man who walked way from a reentry center for inmates in eastern Idaho on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Jeremiah Roland Johnson, walked away from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center some time after 5:30 p.m., the last time he was spotted on security camera at the center. IDOC said Johnson, 33, has light complexion, blue eyes and blond hair, stands about 6 feet two inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. Johnson is service time for possession of a controled substance in Oneida County and eluding a peace officer in Kootenai County.

Johnson was eligible for parole in a little more than a year and would have served out his sentenced by summer 2025. If Johnson is spotted, call 911.