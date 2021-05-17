Inmate Walks Away from Idaho Falls Reentry Center Jobsite

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An inmate at a reentry center walked away from his his jobsite in eastern Idaho on Monday.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC), Zach Dell Heward, 35, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and grand theft in Bonneville County. IDOC said he had walked away from his jobsite earlier in the day. Heward was housed at the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center in Idaho Falls.

Heward is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds and has an image of Buddha, flowers and skeletons on his arm. He would have been eligible for parole in August of this year and his sentenced fulfilled in 2026.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact local authorities.

