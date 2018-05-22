Is Minimum Wage in Idaho Even Necessary?

Idaho’s minimum wage hasn’t moved much in a very long time but here’s a question. Is it even necessary?

Even during the worst of the recession 10 years ago most people working made above $7.25 an hour.

Very few jobs actually pay the bare minimum. Even during the worst of the recession 10 years ago most people working made above $7.25 an hour. A lower wage may have kept more people in the workforce.

Passing McDonald’s in downtown Twin over the weekend I saw the flashing sign below the Golden Arches. It explains the restaurant needs help and even sweeping up has a starting hourly wage of 10 dollars an hour. For entry level work or for someone looking to stay busy after retiring from another job, why not?

When my mom retired she went to work at McDonald’s. She wiped down tables and swept floors and got to spend a lot of time socializing with many people she wouldn’t have seen at home watching the Price is Right.