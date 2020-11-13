ISP: Plan for Winter Weather

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Troopers want drivers to be cautious as winter like weather moves through the state.

Idaho State Police issued a warning to drivers that they've already seen multiple crashes and slide-offs as a storm moves across the Gem State with blowing and drifting snow. Drivers should plan on the possibility of temporary closures and delays because of the weather. ISP recommends drivers slow down and watch for troopers and other emergency responders as they help other drivers.

ISP is working with the Idaho Transportation Department and their snowplows to clear roadways as quickly as they can. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, and a High Wind Warning for most of Idaho. Some higher elevation areas could see several inches of snow this evening and overnight. For the latest on Idaho road information and conditions go to 511.idaho.gov.