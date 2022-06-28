Twin Falls and Southern Idaho Public Fireworks Displays 2022

No matter if you live in Twin Falls or the surrounding area, there's no shortage of fireworks displays happening around Southern Idaho to help you celebrate Independence Day in 2022.

Here's a list of some of the more popular 4th of July fireworks displays happening throughout Southern Idaho in 2022.



City of Twin Falls Fireworks Display

The annual City of Twin Falls Independence Day Fireworks display will begin at about 10:15 p.m. Monday, July 4 in the College of Southern Idaho's northeast campus area. There's also live music near the campus' northeast entrance.

Some things you'll want to keep in mind if you want to watch the fireworks from the CSI campus:

Get there early: Roads surrounding the college will shut down starting at 9:00 pm. If you plan on watching the fireworks from CSI, I recommend bringing blankets, chairs, plenty of water, and getting there early enough so you can find a good spot to watch from.

CSI is a dry campus, so alcohol is not allowed and personal fireworks are prohibited.

Buhl Sagebrush Days Fireworks Display

Buhl knows how to throw an Independence Day celebration that starts on July 1st and concludes with a city fireworks display at dusk on July 4th. You can check out a list of events happening during Buhl Sagebrush days here.

Haily Days of the Old West

The Days of the Old West celebration in Hailey, Idaho kicks off on July 2, 2022. The three-day event includes food, local vendors, a parade, a nightly rodeo, and concludes with a fireworks display at dusk on July 4.

Rupert's 4th of July Celebration

Rupert goes all out celebrating with a five-day 4th of July celebration beginning June 30, 2022, and ending on July 4th. Experience everything from a community breakfast, food booths, vendors, a car show, parade, and Fireworks Display on July 4 at dusk.

Is Your 4th of July Fireworks Display Missing From This List?

If your event isn't listed here, be sure to let us know so we can add you to the list. Feel free to comment or email the author of this post if you'd like us to add your 4th of July event.