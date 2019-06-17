ISP: Three Killed Friday on Idaho Roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police says it investigated three separate deadly crashes on Friday on Idaho roads where those that were killed had not been wearing seat belts.

At around 3:50 a.m. Friday, Idaho State Police reported a fatal crash in Chubbuck after Carlos Lopez, 27, of Aberdeen went off the road and overcorrected his Mitsubishi Lancer and rolled. ISP says Lopez was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

Later at around 6:58 p.m., troopers responded to another deadly crash near Howe, in Butte County after a Ford SUV overturned after the driver, 39-year-old Andrea Vanmiddendorp, of Idaho Falls, lost control on N Sunny Bar Road; she had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the SUV was wearing a seat belt and taken to an area hospital by air ambulance.

Later Friday at around 11:39 p.m. ISP investigated a single vehicle crash where alcohol is believed to have been a factor. In a statement, ISP says a passenger in a Nissan sedan was killed when the driver missed a turn on E Fork Mink Creek Road near Pocatello and went down and embankment. Rheanna Archer, 26, of American Falls was killed, she had not been wearing a seat belt. The driver, Thomas Stamus, 24, of Pocatello, wasn't wearing a seat belt either and flown to a hospital. All crashes are still under investigation by State Police.