ISP: Two Fatal Motorcycle Crashes in the Last Seven Days

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police said two men involved in separate motorcycle crashes in different parts of the state died from their injuries.

On Thursday, July 7, ISP announced Shawn Brandt died at Kootenai Health in north Idaho from his injuries in a motorcycle crash in late June. Brandt had been on a late 90s Harley Davidson on Idaho Highway 53 when he lost control and crash. He had not been wearing a helmet.

On July 3, ISP announced a Pocatello man died after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 15 north of Fort Hall that happened on July 2. Michael Fleming, 48, had been headed north on the interstate, also on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he lost control and rolled into the median. Fleming was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he died the next morning.

