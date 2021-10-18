Teen on Motorcycle Killed in Bonner County

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old died in a motorcycle crash Saturday in north Idaho's Bonner County. According to Idaho State Police, a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer, driven by a 31-year-old, had turned off U.S. Highway 95 at around 1:30 p.m. when an 18-year-old on a motorcycle headed north hit the side of the trailer. ISP said the male teen died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Get our free mobile app

One Reason To Be Excited For Winter In Idaho I don't own a snowmobile, but after seeing this I want one!

if you use this gallery you also need to place the video in your story or at the bottom somewhere - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBoX-avgpQY