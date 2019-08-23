ISP: Two Killed on Idaho Highways Thursday Night

(KLIX)-Two people died in separate accidents investigated by Idaho State Police on Thursday night.

The first reported accident happened in eastern Idaho on Highway 34 in Thatcher where 66-year-old Thomas Sampson, of Preston, was killed when he was thrown from his Jeep Wrangler, according to ISP. Sampson had not been wearing his seat when the Jeep went off the road and rolled.

The second crash reported by ISP happened in northern Idaho near Worley on U.S. Highway 95 at around 5 p.m. Delora Fink, 55, of Coeur d'Alene had been driving a Nissan Rogue when she crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram 3500 head-on.

ISP said the woman had not been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Dodge, Larry Blair, 66, of Potlatch, also had not been wearing a seatbelt but was treated and released at the scene.