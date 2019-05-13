Twin Falls Man Injured in East Idaho Crash

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man was injured in a single vehicle rollover in eastern Idaho Sunday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, 21-year-old Garth Blackburn was driving a late 90's Buick Century on Interstate 86 near Chubbuck when he went off the road, through a guardrail, and rolled.

ISP says Blackburn had not been wearing a seat belt and was taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance. The Bannock County Search and Rescue, Pocatello Fire and EMS assisted ISP with the crash.