This is Idaho’s Most Popular Beer and Shouldn’t Be a Shock

I was in a grocery store this week and saw cases of Rolling Rock for sale for under 13 dollars. I did some math and realized that’s a bit more than 50 cents a can. I haven’t drunk beer in ages, but that would've been a bargain price even before we hit our inflationary times.

But then, it’s Rolling Rock. My dad called it rice beer, which had something to do with the brewing process. The original brewery was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Arnold Palmer’s hometown, and not far from where my dad grew up.

I Don't Know What People Drink

I don’t know many beer drinkers anymore, and even when I was in college and watched some impressive drinking exhibitions by some very formidable drunks, I never saw anyone drinking Rolling Rock. I recall tasting it some decades ago. The flavor was cold. There wasn’t much alcohol content, and it was something I drank after working in a field for 12 hours on a summer day.

Artificial intelligence told me that Budweiser is Idaho’s most popular beer, but not Bud Light. The latter never recovered its image (if it had one) among western cowboys.

Coors Light is popular, and at one time was considered the beer of the West. The Coors family long ago sold off the brand and it’s now owned by some conglomerate out of Belgium and Brazil.

I Guess We Like the Cheap Brews

I guess that most Idaho beer drinkers buy according to price point, simply because frugality is a cultural trait.

The only drawback from the cheap suds I remember drinking was something people who lived before indoor plumbing called the backdoor trots. I leave it at that.

