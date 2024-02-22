Electric Car Sales Fall Off a Cliff in Idaho

I’m not seeing as many electric cars on Idaho roads as I did last year. For every claim I see that says we’ll see tremendous growth, I see a qualification in the title. Sales could boom. You could win the lottery, too! While my observations are anecdotal, what I see is also empirical.

A year ago, I was seeing more EVs on the streets than I had ever witnessed before, including one owned by a neighbor. Either the neighbor moved or swapped the virtue signaling for an internal combustion engine.

One place I would expect to see electric wheels chugging along is in Boise. The place is increasingly filled with granola-chomping, tree-hugging Democrats. This week I spent some time driving in our capital city. Traffic was thick. I didn’t see one EV. What I did see are a lot of people driving Subaru Foresters. One of my buddies owned one when I lived in Vermont. He always claimed it was good for moving a family safely and safely in winter. It wasn’t electric.

It’s one thing to play the role of a Pharisee, preening and telling everyone how good you are. It’s another thing to have limited driving mobility and a shortage of charging stations. Or to have the cold sap your battery.

At best, EVs are a fad.

If you’ve been watching events in Europe, you’ve probably caught one that an overwhelming majority has grown tired of the loony green minority. Politicians having their fortunes read are now doing a volte-face.

All of this was predictable. As was the damage done. Every generation seems to need a Carter-like nitwit in the White House to bring us back to energy sanity.

