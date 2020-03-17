ITD Gives 90-day Extension for License Renewal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department has given a 90-day extension to people who may need to get their driver's license renewed as many motor vehicle offices close because of the coronavirus.

ITD announced anyone needing to renew between March 1, and May 31, of this year, will have 90-days to so. ITD says people can use the online services as opposed to using the county sheriff's offices for essential services. Many offices, including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, have closed off access to the public to limit large gatherings.

“As each county office decides the best way to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, ITD is committed to providing remote services online, by mail, or over the phone,” said ITD's Division of Motor Vehicle Administrator Alberto Gonzalez in a prepared statement. “Much of the business the public needs to do with the DMV can be done through one of those methods. This balances the need to preserve public safety with the need for essential government services to keep people and products moving.”

ITD says people can do the following online at https://itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/: