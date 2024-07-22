WARNING: Idaho’s Climate Apocalypse Fizzles Out

The Democrats staffing America’s newsrooms would have us believe man-made activities cause our summer heatwave. I would post the latest scaremongering from the New York Times, but it’s behind a paywall. Also, you already know the routine. Blame farming, cattle, and efficient automobiles.

None of This is New

Many old-timers will tell you that what we’re seeing this year is called summer. They can recount many very hot months of July and August (and even September).

A quick search on the Internet doesn’t yield much when looking for comparisons, however. I did come across a link from the National Weather Service. It’s a large bureaucratic office promising lifetime employment. You can see the link by clicking here.

It appears we can find hot summers going back over the last 150 years. Before any of you tree-huggers claim that measurements weren’t always accurate in the past, let me say “Exactly”. We simply don’t know, because we don’t know the provenance of the measuring instruments.

Climate Crazies Represent a Cult

Even if measurements were accurate in 1865, we weren’t taking measurements here in 865. We do know from soil, fossil, and plant records that long droughts are common in this part of the world. Some lasting for decades and some even for a couple of centuries.

The Green Gang is a modern version of the Millerites. They’ve been exposed as charlatans. The Greta’s, AOC’s, and granola-chomping liberals in Ada and Blaine Counties took their best shot, and they missed by a country mile. Here’s some advice. Get a life!

