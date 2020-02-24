TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will have a chance to comment on a request for a 129,000-pound truck routes on specific highways in the Magic Valley at meetings scheduled for early March.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, Idaho Milk Transport has put in a permit request to allow loads up to 129,000 lbs on parts of U.S. Highway 93, Idaho Highway 46 and 79. ITD is studying the feasibility of such a route and is seeking public comment at two scheduled meetings, one in Wendell the other in Twin Falls.

Details of the proposal and existing routes will be available to the public for review on Wednesday, March 4 at the Wendell City Hall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Thursday, March 5 at the Farm Bureau Insurance, 2732 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ITD says the comment period will last through March 20. Hit this LINK to see the details on the application and to submit a comment.

This is the specific areas on the highways concerning the request:

- US-93 Twin Falls: From the intersection of US-93/ID-74 to Washington Street N. (milepost 38.0 - 48.3)

- ID-79 Jerome: The South Jerome Interchange over I-84 (milepost 0 - 0.23)

- ID-46 Twin Falls & Gooding: From the intersection of ID-46/US-30 in Buhl to I-84 (milepost 85.3 - 100.15)