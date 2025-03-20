Some Idaho Drivers Must be Trying to Kill Little Kids

How steep is the learning curve? In the span of one half hour Thursday morning, I heard two complaints about school bus violations. A friend in Fairfield was driving to her job at the school. She stopped for a bus that was stopped, as required by law. Another driver passed the bus, hit her car, and then sped away. Her car was damaged, but she’s going to be okay. We’re hopeful the Camas County buses have cameras.

Meanwhile, a local school bus driver left me a message. When he’s on his route, other drivers are increasingly tailgating him.

People can’t use the excuse we’re early in the school year (not that it’s an excuse), because we’re almost at the end of the academic year.

Is it somehow news to people that you’re supposed to stop when the bus does the same, with the flashing lights and a stop arm? Are we dealing with foreign drivers? I hardly believe that’s a possibility, because this issue would’ve come up before if it had been people unfamiliar with the rules and our school transportation systems.

Running over little kids is against the law. Rear-ending a bus is also a violation, even when the bus is moving. If you’re drunk, that’s against the rules. Leaving the scene of an accident is wrong, even if you didn’t cause it.

What we’re dealing with is a callous disregard for life. Often the littlest life. Do you plan to be known as the local guy who crushed some kid while you were in a hurry or slopped up? First, you’ll end up with someone’s girlfriend in prison. Then, if you ever get out, you’ll always be known as a child killer. You probably won’t be able to find a job, and people on the streets will encourage you to go straight to hell!

Here’s some advice. Slow down. And stop.

