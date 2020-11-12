Jerome Chooses to Educate, No Mandate on Masks

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome City Council has opted not to adopted a mask ordinance requiring citizens to wear face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. According to Jerome City Manager Mike Williams, an ordinance was not presented during Tuesday's special meeting.

The Jerome City Council met and discussed the issue of a mask ordinance and took public input on the issue. Williams said the city had gotten 26 written comments and about 20 people showed up and commented during the meeting. The council directed the city "to improve and increase efforts on educating and asking the public to follow methods proven to slow spread of COVID-19, without enacting or further consider a mask mandate," said Williams in an email.

The evening before the Twin Falls City Council voted to table a proposed mask mandate following several hours of public testimony and hundreds of emails on the issue. Meanwhile Gov. Brad Little has continued to call on Idahoans to wear a mask in public, wash their hands and social distance to help bring COVID-19 infection rates down.