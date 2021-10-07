Construction to Begin on New Jerome Police Station

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-After years of planning and saving the City of Jerome will begin construction of a new police station in downtown. The city announced Thursday plans to begin work on remodeling the building at 223 1st Avenue East, near the old train station, several blocks north of the existing Jerome Police Department. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday, October 8, at 2 p.m. at the new location.

“We are very excited to begin the construction on a long awaited new police station,” said Mayor Dave Davis in a prepared statement. “A new facility for our officers and administration is long overdue and we’re excited to provide them a new space where they can better serve our

community.” A new Jerome police station has been on the top of the priority list for the city and council. The goal was to make sure the building remained downtown, have a minimum 30-year life, and it needed to be built with available cash.

The city bought the new 11,500 square foot location last year and decided to contract with Starr Corporation to do the project. Starr Corporation also remodeled an old downtown furniture store into the new Twin Falls City Hall several years ago. The remodel will cost the city $3.8 million, which will come from cash reserves set aside specifically for the project. “After years of planning and saving, it is fantastic to see the

police station project actually moving forward. The future facility will be something that will meet the needs of our officers and our community for decades to come,” said Police Chief Dan Hall in a statement.