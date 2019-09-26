The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information people might have about a 17-year-old female who is a runaway or missing.

The sheriff's office says Linda Rene Sue Sutton was last seen on September 14 wearing a gray sweater, jeans, and pink white and checkered shoes before leaving her home in Hazelton, Idaho.

Sutton has blue eyes and long blonde hair. She is 5 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs around 215 pounds. She might be in the Twin Falls area near Canyon Ridge High School.

If you have any information about Sutton or her whereabouts, contact SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.