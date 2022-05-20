Companies all across America have signs in their windows looking for employees, and day by day goes by without the spots being filled. With so many job openings, it is surprising more people aren't applying, but what else is surprising is how many people are resigning from their jobs. Yes, they can resign and go to one of those many openings, but that isn't happening. How so many people are quitting their jobs and getting by is a mystery, but what states are seeing the most resignations?

What States Are Having the Most Job Resignations?

When it comes to employees handing in their resignations, it is at the highest rate it has ever been. More Americans have resigned from their jobs in the last couple of years than ever before, but not all places are created equal. Recently, WalletHub released a list ranking the states in order of which are seeing the most people resign. The list was made off of what states have had the highest resignation percentage over the last month, and the last year. The state that has seen the most people hand in their resignation is Alaska, which has seen 4.15% of people quit their jobs in the last year. Second on the list was Florida, with Arizona rounding out the top three. Both have seen over 4 percent of people quit in the last month.

Are People Quitting Their Jobs in Idaho?

While Idaho may not fall into the top five or ten, they did land on the list at 14, which is higher than some may have expected. 3.1 percent of people resigned last month, with the resignation rate being at 3.35 percent over the last year. In a positive view, the number is going down, and not as high as in many other states. All these people quitting, may explain why you see all the "now hiring" signs in windows when you drive through town.

Surprisingly, the states that have the lowest resignation rates were New York at dead last, barely ahead of Washington DC, and Connecticut. Seeing how those are some of the most expensive places to live, may play a factor. For whatever reason, people continue to be quitting their jobs. To check out the full list, you can click the link above, and if you have quit your job recently, you have some time to look at it.

