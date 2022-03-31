Jerome ID Teen Missing Since March 17

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Have you seen Ricardo Fierros Jr.? His profile is currently featured on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. According to the profile, Fierros Jr. hasn't had contact with family since March 17, 2022.

Fierros Jr. is 5'5", and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and is of Hispanic origin. He was last seen in a black hoodie and blue pants.

Please contact the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, at 208-324-8845, if you have any information on Fierros Jr.'s whereabouts.

