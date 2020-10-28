Retired Firefighter Appointed to Idaho Fish and Game Commission

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The governor has appointed a retired battalion chief from Pocatello to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to represent the Salmon Region.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little announced Ron Davies of Clayton to serve on the commission. Davies is a life-long Idahoan and spent close to 26 years with the Pocatello Fire Department before moving to central Idaho. According to the governor's office, Davies began the Custer County chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation that helps support local mule deer populations and habitat.

“I am very excited and honored to be selected by Governor Little to work on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, and I look forward to helping continue the great legacy of the commission,” Davies said in a prepared statement. “I have a passion for hunting and fishing and the great opportunities the State of Idaho offers hunters and anglers.” Davies will begin serving on the commission immediately.