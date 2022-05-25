The Jerome Police Department and the Jerome Animal Shelter have partnered together to try and get animals into the homes of their dreams, and the cost is being covered.

Jerome Animal Shelter Jerome Animal Shelter loading...

The Jerome Police Department and the Jerome Animal Shelter stated that between Police officers and Shelter employees, adoption feeds are willingly going to be covered if you are looking for a new best friend from the Jerome Animal Shelter.

Jerome Animal Shelter Jerome Animal Shelter loading...

The Jerome Animal Shelter is a small facility that works really hard to relocate missing animals, get lost animals back home, and find forever homes for animals that need them. They have a 14 kennel facility and a limited budget. That is why it is so important to adopt from the shelter if you can, because, like all other shelters, they don't have room for more pets.

Jerome Animal Shelter Jerome Animal Shelter loading...

These dogs are the ones that have been at the Jerome Animal Shelter the longest and they are desperately looking for a good home. I am not sure how the photographer captured these pups displaying such big personalities, but it makes you want to love them all.

The Jerome Police Department said they have officers willing to cover adoption fees if it means that one of these long-term residents can find a loving home. You can contact Brittney with the Jerome Animal Shelter at 208-324-8436

If you or someone you know has it in your heart to adopt a forever friend, consider looking at these lovable ones. The adoption fee could be waived which would lead to all the extra toys and fun trips you could ask for with your new best friend.

Plus, just look at these cute faces. How in the world can you say no to these cute faces!

