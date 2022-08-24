JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome County Prosecutor submitted his letter of resignation to commissioners earlier this week prompting a search for a replacement. Jerome County Commissioner Ben Crouch said Prosecutor Mike Seib told commissioners his resignation would become effective once a replacement prosecutor is appointed by commissioners. Seib said his resignation is due to personal reasons. Commissioner Crouch said it will be up to the Jerome Republican Central Committee to seek applicants to then be submitted to the Jerome County Commissioners for appointment. The replacement will then serve the remainder of the current prosecutors term up to the next election and then would have to run for the office, which would be March of 2023. Sieb has worked for the Jerome Prosecutor's Office since 2002 and was elected prosecutor in 2016. There are three deputy prosecutors for Jerome County. Nicholas Wittman is the Chair for Jerome County Republicans and can be reached at 208-404-3660 for anyone interested in the Jerome County Prosecutor position.

