Living in Idaho, many of us enjoy getting outside and taking advantage of where we live. Recreational activities are a huge part of life in Idaho. It keeps many of us in shape, keeps us in good health, gets us outside, and is a great way to spend a day. Not all places are built for great recreation, and some cities know how to do it right, while others drop the ball. Finding which cities in the United States are best for recreation isn't easy, but a list that recently came out ranked the top 100 cities, and one of Idaho's made the list.

The Best and Worst Cities for Recreation

A list recently released on WalletHub lists the top 100 cities in the United States for recreation. The main categories they used to determine this were entertainment and recreational facilities, weather, costs, and quality of parks. By using these four categories and a couple of other subcategories, it was determined the best city in the United States for recreation was Las Vegas. Orlando came in at second, with Cincinnati rounding out the top three. As for the worst city, the last place on the list is Fort Wayne, Indiana. Just ahead of them are Chula Vista, California, and Jersey City, New Jersey.

Does Idaho Have a Good City for Recreation?

According to the list, Boise came in as the number 23 ranked state by recreation. It was tenth in cost, 26 in weather, 71 in quality of parks, and 53 in entertainment and recreational facilities. The long winters may play a factor and location in some of the lower rankings, but for cost to be in the top ten makes many of us happy. When looking at the many subcategories, one that stood out was that Boise was the fifth lowest in average food prices. The quality of parks in Boise may be bad, but eating and everything else is affordable.

Having such long winters can be a factor in not having recreational activities as high of a priority as other places that are warmer year round. Make sure to take advantage of the affordable options when it comes to recreation the next time you are in Boise. There are some beautiful parks in the area that are worth getting out and exploring, as well as some fun places to get out and be active as well, both indoors and outdoors. While Boise may not be in the top ten or twenty, it still ranks as one of the better cities to enjoy recreational activities in the country, and it's only a short two-hour drive away.

