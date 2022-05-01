Jerome Woman Killed in Saturday Crash

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Jerome woman was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon at an intersection. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:50 p.m. at 300 W and 100 S. The Jerome woman had been driving a Mazda 626 on 100 S when she failed to yield to traffic on 300 W and was struck by a Dodge Durango driven by a 19-year-old from Jerome. The woman had not bee wearing a seat belt, according to ISP, and died at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the Durango did have their seat belts on.

