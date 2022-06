JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men were arraigned this week in Jerome County court on charges of murder. According to online court documents, Antonio Jacob Gallegos and Reyes Ruben Duran Jr., both in their 20s, were charged this week with murder one and two counts of criminal conspiracy. They were arraigned in Jerome Magistrate Court. Reportedly the charges stem from a homicide investigation in late May. More information to come...

