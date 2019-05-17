Jim Risch Offers Thoughts on War With Iran

I don’t have a crystal ball but I get the impression both the United States and Iranian governments aren’t looking for war. Or at least not at the moment, although. Tensions are still very high.

some intelligence isn’t released for very sound national security reasons

U.S. Senator Jim Risch of Idaho is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. He also is a member of the Committee on Intelligence. Both positions give him access to evidence many of us will never see. Members of both the House and Senate crave details on any potential outbreak of war. Constitutionally, Capitol Hill still issues war declarations.

Appearing on Fox News Channel, Risch explained some intelligence isn’t released for very sound national security reasons. He did offer an explanation as to what our government knows, and it doesn’t sound as if there was a misunderstanding.

Iran may have been testing the figurative waters but had no plans of getting into a shooting match with the world’s most technically savvy and experienced military.

You can watch Senator Risch below:

