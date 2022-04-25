Job Will Pay You To Eat Tacos If You Move From Idaho To Texas

For Idaho taco lovers, a Texas-based company will pay you $10,000 to hang out in the Lone Star State and sample various tasty creations for eight weeks. Those interested have three weeks to apply, must be 21 years of age, and must relocate to the state as soon as possible.

The term "dream job" gets used quite often. In the case of a new position created by Texas company Favor Delivery, the idea of earning cash, free food, free delivery, and two months of travel paid for from June to July really is a dream come true for many.

Details of the vacant Chief Taco Officer position for Favor Delivery were shared by the company recently. Candidates for the highly desirable position will have to submit a self-produced video explaining to company heads why they have what it takes to crush tacos in the Texas sunshine for approximately 60 days.

If you're having a hard time believing this is an actual taco-eating, paying job, you can be assured it is, and there is no purchase of any kind necessary by applicants who desire this brief, filling career move. The deadline to apply is May 12, 2022. The company is only asking that those who apply have a familiarity with social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram, possess an adventurous palate, and become a Texas resident.

This job is more or less a taco-blogging position. You can get paid to eat tacos throughout Texas and post stories about them. If moving from Idaho in the next three weeks is out of the question for you, then maybe tell any friends or family you have in Texas about the job so that they can enjoy the tasty benefits.

