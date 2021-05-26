Joe Biden’s Beef Bluff is no Threat to Idaho Ranchers

I like hamburgers. I eat out at least once a week and four out of five weeks my meal is a cheeseburger and fries. I also like steak. Come to think of it, the taste of beef is just about the best thing on the planet.

The things is, politicians don’t actually believe the climate change piffle they peddle. It’s a means of extracting donor dollars

A few weeks ago, several Republican Governors in ranching and farming states were hounded by the media. They had accused Joe Biden of trying to limit meat consumption to two servings per week. The President’s allies in newsrooms cried foul. They insisted Biden said no such thing. Do you know the phrase “splitting hairs” and what it means? Mr. Biden supports United Nations climate goals and the Paris accord. The UN is on record (and has been for quite some time) as wanting to restrict meat consumption worldwide to twice a week. Therefore, Joe from Scranton would take away my cheeseburger.

The goal is to drastically reduce the size of cattle herds. Cattle break wind. The methane is considered bad for the planet. Ultimately, I would say the UN wants nobody eating meat. Unless it’s the Secretary General and a few of his cronies.

The things is, politicians don’t actually believe the climate change piffle they peddle. It’s a means of extracting donor dollars from Hollywood celebrities (the ones living in 20,000 square foot homes) and environmentalists. You can also get their votes. You just never deliver. Instead you keep warning of doom and stoke the fear. It’s the liberal version of conservative politicians who’ve spent the last 50 years claiming they’ll end abortion. Thank you for the contribution!

Joe Biden needs to be ambiguous. He wants the people in the climate change pews to have his back. But he also has advisers who know reality and they know we aren’t going to eliminate herds and burgers. Every now and then some fellow traveler in mainstream media actually stumbles across the truth. As did a writer at Politico. You can read the epiphany by clicking here.

