Jonas Brothers & Kelsea Ballerini Coming To Nampa, Idaho & Utah

If you are a fan of the Jonas Brothers and/or Kelsea Ballerini, good news! Tickets are on sale now for you to see them in Nampa Idaho and West Valley City, Utah. The Jonas Brothers will be on their "Remember This Tour" starting in August.

The "Remember This Tour" begins on August 20th in Las Vegas and runs through  October 27th in Los Angeles.

Kelsea Ballerini will be opening up for the Jonas Brothers during the entire tour. They will be at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre on Thursday September 2nd and will be at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City Utah on Friday September 3rd.

Pricing ranges from $49.95 plus taxes and fees all the way up to $499.95 plus taxes and fees. The $49.95 tickets are for the general admission lawn seats. The $499.95 tickets are for the first row on the main stage.

Ticket pricing is the same for the USANA Amphitheatre in Utah and they have some extra add ons available for those hard core fans.

If you are not sure who Kelsea Ballerini or the Jonas Brothers are, Kelsea Ballerini sings the song "Hole in the bottle" and the Jonas Brothers have that song "Cool" that got pretty popular. They also were really popular on the Disney Channel back in the day when they had their own show.

 

