After 25 Years, Judge Judy Ends Historic Daytime TV Run

Longtime daytime television queen Judge Judy Sheindlin is expected to announce today (3-2-20) on Ellen that she is ending her 25 year TV career behind the bench.

Judy Sheindlin has been one of, if not the most, successful woman in daytime TV ever. She makes $47 million per year to host the show. Ratings for her show have consistently topped the daytime charts and many local stations use her show to lead into their evening newscasts.

Fortunately for fans, we'll get almost a whole year of fresh episodes before they switch to reruns and, according to her Honor, she is working on launching a new show that will be called 'Judy Justice'.