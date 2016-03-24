30 Hilarious Utah and Idaho License Plates that Got Rejected by the DMV
I'm all for getting a personalized license plate. Your car really is part of who you are and whether you are proud of it or think your car is a junker - go ahead and use that small metal plate to let the world know what's on your mind.
I'll add one thing though - please make it a plate that people can decipher! If you get an awesome personalized plate and nobody can figure out what it is supposed to say then I think you have failed...but you haven't failed as much as these 30 people who had ideas so bad they got rejected by the Utah DMV!
30 Rejected Utah License Plates
Gallery Credit: Credit N8
I can only imagine there are just as many up here in Idaho. What's the worst personalized plate you've ever seen?
RELATED STORY: Rejected Idaho License Plates
We found out that Utah isn't the only place crushing the dreams of drivers who want a weird and possibly offensive personalized license plate. Idaho also has strict rules about what you can put on your license plate. Check out these galleries of plates rejected by the Idaho DMV last year.
LOOK: The Best of the Worst Idaho License Plate Rejections Last Year
Gallery Credit: Credit N8
Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho
Gallery Credit: Idaho Transportation Department