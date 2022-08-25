Jury Finds Twin Falls Man Guilty of Child Sex Abuse

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls jury came back with a guilty verdict for child sex abuse last Friday against a man facing several sex crime charges. According to court records, Michael Murphy, 39, was found guilty on one count of sex abuse of a minor child under the age of 16 on August 19. The jury could not come to a unanimous decision on two other counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and a mistrial was declared on the two counts. Murphy was charged in June of 2020 after the victim's mother notified authorities of the alleged abuse that began in October of 2019. The victim told investigators she and Murphy would watch movies together on a bed and the abuse involved inappropriate touching but never intercourse. Murphy could face up to 25 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

Get our free mobile app