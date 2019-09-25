Juul To End Advertising in US

You can't go far here in Boise without seeing at least one person vaping. A cloud of smoke follows them or hits you in the face as you walk.

Local stores like Walmart have already stated they're no longer selling flavored e-cigarettes, but now you won't be seeing them advertised while you're watching the news KTVB or the Bachelor anymore either.

Juul CEO Kevin Burns stepped down from his post on Wednesday, according to CNET. The executive chose to leave the e-cigarette company amid news that they'll cease all forms of advertising in the United States.

Burns will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, an executive for Altria, a tobacco company with a $13 billion dollar stake in the vaping company. The news of Burns' departure occurs one day after the California Department of Public Health said vaping causes "sudden lung damage."

The department says that since June, 90 people have been hospitalized in the U.S. due to vaping issues and that two of those people had died. A few of those hospitalizations have happened right here in Idaho.