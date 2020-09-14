Unhealthy Air Quality Potentially All Week In Twin Falls

With all the wild fires around the west coast, there is an increase in smoke in the area. All week long there is a potential for unhealthy air quality in Twin Falls and surrounding areas.

For today, September 14th and tomorrow September 15th, the air quality is expected to be moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. It has the potential to be unhealthy for all groups. It is important to note though that with any change of weather the air quality can change drastically.

The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air pollution caution warning for Twin Falls, Jerome, Camas and Gooding counties. An air quality advisory has been issued for Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln and Minidoka counties. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Ada, Boise, Canyon, Elmore and several other counties further west.

Those that fall into the "sensitive groups" are those with COPD, asthma or other lung issued. As well as those who are older. If you fall under the sensitive groups category you should not have prolonged exertion outdoors or spend too much time outside.

You can also get real time air quality forecasts for surrounding areas by clicking here. Hopefully wild fires will start to subside and the smoke will dissipate sooner rather than later.