Juvenile and Teen Killed in Crash in Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) The driver of an SUV failed to stop at an intersection and hit another vehicle killing two young people and sending others to the hospital near Kuna on Saturday evening. Idaho State Police say an unidentified juvenile and 18-year-old Zachary Newman, of Meridian, were ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. At around 11:30 p.m. Thomas Hunt, age 18, of Meridian, was headed north on Robinson Road in a Chevrolet Blazer while Jacob Ware, age 32, of Kuna, was going east on Kuna Road in a Subaru sedan. ISP says Hunt failed to yield at a stop sign and hit Ware. Hunt and two other juvenile passengers were taken to an area hospital while Ware and passenger Jessica Ware, age 31, and two juveniles were taken by private vehicle to the hospital. Passengers in the SUV were not wearing seat belts. The crash is under investigation.