Juvenile Killed in Interstate Rollover in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car carrying several people on Interstate 15 rolled Wednesday morning killing a juvenile and sending others to the hospital in Idaho Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened several minutes before 6 a.m. on northbound I-15 when the driver lost control and rolled in the median. The people in the car were ejected, one juvenile died at the scene, the others were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Part of the interstate was blocked for more than five hours.

ISP said in a statement the investigation is ongoing.