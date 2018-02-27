Juvenile Turns Himself in for Incident Involving Firearm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A second juvenile involved in an alleged aggravated assault recently in Twin Falls has turned himself over to police.

The arrest stems from an incident in which the juvenile brandished a firearm at another student on Feb. 22 near Magic Valley Alternative High School.

Police officers were dispatched to Magic Valley Alternative High School a little after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 regarding a possible aggravated assault that occurred several blocks away. The students involved had been in a verbal argument throughout the day, and after school both parties left in separate vehicles. While stopped at the corner of Second Avenue North and Addison Avenue, according to the Twin Falls Police Department, a passenger in one of the vehicles approached the other vehicle and brandished a weapon.

Police said the victim drove through the light and returned to school, where he contacted the school's resource officer. Additional patrol officers were immediately dispatched to that location, police said, and were able to identify all of the individuals involved.

One juvenile was taken into custody for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and police requested a warrant for aggravated assault for the juvenile who brandished the weapon. Police say the second juvenile, a 17-year-old male, turned himself into Twin Falls Police Detectives on Tuesday morning.