Kamala Harris Kiddie Book on Sale in Conservative Twin Falls, ID

Picture by Bill Colley.

I don’t know why it caught my eyesight.  I was grocery shopping over the weekend and normally don’t pay much attention to the children’s aisle.  Heck, I didn’t know there was a kid’s section.  It’s just that a book about Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t what I expected to encounter.  Maybe at Barnes and Noble but not in a grocery store.

Kamala met a man named Mr. Brown.  His name was Willie.  Kamala liked Willie...

There are books about barnyard animals and dinosaurs.  Pete the Cat visited the library.  Even a book about the Underground Railroad.  I used to live and work just a few blocks from the home Harriet Tubman set up for indigent former slaves.  I even knew some of her relatives.  It’s great history.

Harris, on the other hand…

I guess we’ll see.  She’s in her mid-50s but it’s almost as if her political career is just getting started.  The verdict of history is decades away.

When I was a boy, I liked good story books.  My parents bought me tales about the FBI and the United States Navy.  These were actually written for children and there was a time when I thought I could be a G-Man.  I also had books about fairy tales and trains.  I never bought a book about a politician until I was in college.  I was in a store and picked up a book about Lyndon Johnson.  To be fair, I also later bought books about Barry Goldwater and Richard Nixon and then many, many more.  These were all serious biographies.

I don’t believe a book about the current Vice President in a children’s section is anything more than propaganda.  In deep politically red Southern Idaho.

“Kamala met a man named Mr. Brown.  His name was Willie.  Kamala liked Willie...

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer

Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.
Filed Under: Barry Goldwater, bill colley, FBI, Harriet Tubman, Kamala Harris, Lyndon Johnson
Categories: American History, Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Twin Falls News, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top