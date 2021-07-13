Kamala Harris Kiddie Book on Sale in Conservative Twin Falls, ID

I don’t know why it caught my eyesight. I was grocery shopping over the weekend and normally don’t pay much attention to the children’s aisle. Heck, I didn’t know there was a kid’s section. It’s just that a book about Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t what I expected to encounter. Maybe at Barnes and Noble but not in a grocery store.

Kamala met a man named Mr. Brown. His name was Willie. Kamala liked Willie...

There are books about barnyard animals and dinosaurs. Pete the Cat visited the library. Even a book about the Underground Railroad. I used to live and work just a few blocks from the home Harriet Tubman set up for indigent former slaves. I even knew some of her relatives. It’s great history.

Harris, on the other hand…

I guess we’ll see. She’s in her mid-50s but it’s almost as if her political career is just getting started. The verdict of history is decades away.

When I was a boy, I liked good story books. My parents bought me tales about the FBI and the United States Navy. These were actually written for children and there was a time when I thought I could be a G-Man. I also had books about fairy tales and trains. I never bought a book about a politician until I was in college. I was in a store and picked up a book about Lyndon Johnson. To be fair, I also later bought books about Barry Goldwater and Richard Nixon and then many, many more. These were all serious biographies.

I don’t believe a book about the current Vice President in a children’s section is anything more than propaganda. In deep politically red Southern Idaho.

