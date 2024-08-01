Idaho’s White Men for Kamala are in the Shadows

I suppose a few are working in the remaining downsized newsrooms in Boise and Pocatello. Journalists are an auxiliary for the Democrat Party, and most believe they’re mistreated in jobs no one forced them into. You probably have a few who wear women’s clothes and makeup and read stories to kids. Oh, and university faculty lounges and Reclaim Idaho would be included.

But for the rest of the men in Idaho, the ones doing all the heavy lifting at work, I don’t think there’s much interest in Commie Harris. If there’s any interest at all in the upcoming election, it’s mostly for Donald Trump.

I grant that the votes of big blue states dwarf Idaho, and we have our share of weirdos, but our state is overwhelmingly filled with normal people. A politician once asked me to define normal. Abnormal, or weird, is recognized by the sudden queasy feeling in the pit of your tummy. Or a sudden need to vomit.

Normal people may be boring, but you pass them on the street and you can keep your lunch down.

I took a call to close the show today, and the caller explained he had seen some of the videos from the white guys promoting Commie. He explained that anyone calling our team weird needs to look in the mirror.

A lot of people say we have reached peak woke. Is it possible the country has rounded a corner and left a weird peak behind us? The sooner the better.

