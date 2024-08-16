California’s Wicked Energy Costs Could Come to Idaho

California has been trying to muscle its way into our lives for years. When it demands a ban on some large trucks and phasing out internal combustion engines, it has clout. With more than 10 percent of the nation’s population, manufacturers and shipping companies don’t want to lose the business. Whether transporting goods or filling showroom floors at automobile dealerships.

The left-wing elites who manage the state believe they know best, and that we must be forced to follow suit.

If a liberal doesn’t like something, he doesn’t want anyone else to enjoy it. If a conservative doesn’t like something, he makes an individual choice. Vice President “Commie” Harris is a member of the liberal elite, and no matter what she says about energy, a tiger can’t change its stripes.

For a comparison of what the United States of California would look like, check out this link. Robert Bruce writes about energy issues. He provides a series of charts to display the costs associated with the plan put forth by the Left Coast hemp clothing crowd.

You can raise the percentage of power generated by alternative energy by shutting down the competition. There’s a decrease in available energy, but green energy rises as a percentage and liberals claim victory. However, your business and personal costs skyrocket, and we’re told we must go along with the scheme to save the planet, or we’ll all die.

The thing is, we’ll someday die anyway. Climate change could hasten the day, or maybe not. The wholesale change to green power will hasten the demise of millions. The greenies are cruel and sadistic people, and they must be stopped.

